Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a animal complaint at a residence along Sandy Run Road, Dec. 9.
The complainant claimed his neighbors pitbull was harassing his family and property, deputies say. The dog was identified as a ten year old black pitbull. When he yelled for the dog to leave his yard, the dog did not listen. He then pulled out his pistol and shot the dog in the stomach, deputies say.
After investigation, the deputies found there was no threat posed by the ten year old dog. The dog was not damaging the complainant's property, deputies say.
The pitbull survived, but had to have his leg amputated. The owner of the pitbull was given a citation for his dog, and the deputies arrested the shooter for ill treatment of animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.