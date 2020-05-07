GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are addressing a recent arrest after video of it was captured and shared on social media Thursday.
The department says an officer got out with a man, identified as 39-year-old Michael Duncan of Greenwood, at the Pavan Food Store on S. Main Street. Police say Duncan had multiple active warrants, and the officer spoke with him while awaiting confirmation.
Greenwood PD says the officer tried to place Duncan under arrest, but the man reportedly told the officer not to touch him. The department says the officer asked Duncan to comply, but claims Duncan refused and lunged at the officer, trying to bite the officer's arm. The struggle that was captured on video then ensued.
Greenwood PD says they found marijuana and large amounts of codeine syrup on his person. He was thus arrested for five active warrants along with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
A booking photo was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.