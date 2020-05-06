GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police need your help tracking down three suspects they say are responsible for shooting a man in the leg earlier this week.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Greenwood PD recounted the events on Sunday, May 3. Officers say they were called to Truett Avenue where they found man wounded. During their investigation, police say they learned the man was at a residence when the three suspects arrived in a vehicle, and an argument began in front of the home. One of the men in the car stepped out and shot at the victim, hitting him in the leg. All three suspects then left the scene and fled the scene.
Officers identified all three suspects and have active warrants for their arrest:
- Tavon Dorsett Morton
- Willie Joe Carter
- Shandreica Monic Bryant
Their charges include attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of a weapon. Greenwood PD had recent mugshots for Morton and Carter, but no recent photos of Bryant.
Anyone who knows where any of these suspects are should call Greenwood PD at (853) 942-8407, use the anonymous tip form on their website, or message them on Facebook.
