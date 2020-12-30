GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police and family members are asking for the public's help in searching for a woman who hasn't been heard from since November.
Family members say 27-year-old Brittany Leigh Keith was last seen near Stevens Avenue on Nov. 10 in Greenwood. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115-120 pounds. She has blonde-brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known clothing description was not known.
Greenwood PD confirmed her case was called in after she had been missing for about three weeks. They also note they want to confirm she's okay as she was moving out at the time.
Anyone who has information on Brittany's whereabouts should call Greenwood PD Det. Matt Blackwell at 864-942-8464, or email matt.blackwell@gwdcity.com. Her case number is #20025405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.