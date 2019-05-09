GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are crediting witnesses in identifying three men they say shot at a home Thursday afternoon.
Greenwood PD shared on their Facebook page that shots were reported on Kirksey Drive around 1:30 p.m., near S. Main Street. Officers say witnesses said a vehicle with three male suspects drove up next to the home and fired several round. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and no damage was found at the time.
Police say witness statements helped them positively identify three suspects, and officers worked with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office to locate a vehicle matching witness descriptions nearby. The three men were found shortly thereafter and taken into custody.
22-year-old Aaron Cook, 24-year-old Kivias Hughey, and 22-year-old Akeem Sayles all face charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three, who are from Greenwood, have been booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center. A mugshot for Cook was not immediately available.
