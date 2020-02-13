Greenwood shooting suspects: February 11, 2020

From left: Daitin Sowell, Jamori Makins, and Jaylin Carter are accused of attempted murder after firing shots into homes in Greenwood. These people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photos: Greenwood PD/ February 13, 2020)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say another shooting within two days rocked a neighborhood, and three men are behind bars for the incident.

Officers responded to the scene on Florence Street, where shots were fired into a home several times. While investigating, they heard more gunshots nearby and went to investigate. At the second scene, they spoke with a witness who told them a round came through her wall, above her head. Officers found a wooden tray in a front room that had been hit, with its contents strewn on the floor and a cup of water spilled during the shooting. A car outside was also hit by at least one bullet, striking the front passenger window above the lock.

Police were able to learn from a witness a silver sedan was involved in the shooting and obtained security video, enabling officers pulled over a Dodge Charger matching what was seen in the footage.

Police were able to make contact with 20-year-old Daitin Tyreik Sowell, who implicated himself and 20-year-old Jaylin Khalil Carter in the incident while making a statement. Using his statement, police also arrested 17-year-old Jamori Daquan Makins.

All three are charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

The first shooting within 48 hours happened on Sunday, February 9. That story follows below:

Police: Men accused of firing guns in Greenwood neighborhood, near birthday party at United Center

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

