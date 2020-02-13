GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say another shooting within two days rocked a neighborhood, and three men are behind bars for the incident.
Officers responded to the scene on Florence Street, where shots were fired into a home several times. While investigating, they heard more gunshots nearby and went to investigate. At the second scene, they spoke with a witness who told them a round came through her wall, above her head. Officers found a wooden tray in a front room that had been hit, with its contents strewn on the floor and a cup of water spilled during the shooting. A car outside was also hit by at least one bullet, striking the front passenger window above the lock.
Police were able to learn from a witness a silver sedan was involved in the shooting and obtained security video, enabling officers pulled over a Dodge Charger matching what was seen in the footage.
Police were able to make contact with 20-year-old Daitin Tyreik Sowell, who implicated himself and 20-year-old Jaylin Khalil Carter in the incident while making a statement. Using his statement, police also arrested 17-year-old Jamori Daquan Makins.
All three are charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
The first shooting within 48 hours happened on Sunday, February 9. That story follows below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.