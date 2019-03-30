GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say two victims are recovering after a shooting Friday night.
A post on the department's Facebook page said the shooting happened sometime during the night on March 29. Officers responded to Truett Avenue and found the two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Details as of writing are limited. Officers encourage anyone with information to call them at (864) 942-8407, message them on Facebook, or use the anonymous tip form online at this link.
