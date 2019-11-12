GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department has made an arrest, months after a 22-year-old man was gunned down in front of his apartment.
Police say they were able to identify Adric Jerrell Turman as the suspect in the incident that occurred on Thornbrook Court on June 4, 2019.
Young Zykevious Ramsey, of Moseley Road, was found by responding officials suffering from a gunshot wound to the head outside of his apartment.
Through months of investigating, speaking with witnesses, and a recent analysis of evidence, officers moved forward with charging Turman in Ramsey's death.
Turman is facing the following charges:
- Murder
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
The investigation remains ongoing, and police say additional charges may be filed.
MORE NEWS:
Judge grants appeal bond for convicted former sheriff Will Lewis
Here is a list of Upstate races headed for runoff elections on Nov. 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.