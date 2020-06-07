GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenwood Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting on Saturday that left one man dead.
According to police, they responded to a residence on Meadow Street around 1 a.m. on June 6. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 31-year old Brandon Derrel Moton, unfortunately passed away on scene despite receiving aid and CPR.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with thr family of the victim during this difficult time," the Greenwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Sunday, police announced they'd arrested a suspect. 19-year-old Idris Ballard-Gallardo has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Police say that through their investigation, they learned Moton and Ballard-Gallardo were both inside the Meadow Street residence when an altercation began.
During the argument, Ballard-Gallardo reportedly fired a weapon, hitting and ultimately killing Moton.
The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
