GENERIC - Shooting

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting along Oakhill Street Tuesday night. 

According to police, some property was damaged due to gunfire, but thankfully no one was injured. 

Their investigation is in its initial stages. Officers ask that anyone with information on the incident reach out to them at (864) 942-8401 or Crime Stoppers. 

MORE NEWS: 

Greenwood deputies say one person injured in shooting at H20 UltraLounge

Actor Rip Torn passes away at age 88

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.