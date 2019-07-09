GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a shooting along Oakhill Street Tuesday night.
According to police, some property was damaged due to gunfire, but thankfully no one was injured.
Their investigation is in its initial stages. Officers ask that anyone with information on the incident reach out to them at (864) 942-8401 or Crime Stoppers.
