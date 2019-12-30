GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Detectives with the Greenwood Police Department now have side drive-by shooting cases on their desks.
Unfortunately, no arrests have been made.
“We had the one on Christmas Eve over at the Hazelwood apartments, and then two days after Christmas we had the guy shot in the head on gage street. And, there was another one in Brannon street just after that one happened,” said Jonathan Link, Public Information Officer.
Police say they believe the shootings may be gang related. However, officers are still trying to piece clues and evidence together.
“We don’t feel like that they’re just randomly going around shooting. But at the same time we have to identify what is it about these places that they’re hitting, is it somebody’s family or is it an association,” Link said.
There have been bumps in the road to solving these cases. Not many witnesses. Which makes cracking the investigations more difficult.
“A limited amount of information simply because a lot of them are happening either late at night or very early morning. There’s not a lot of people out on the street,” he said.
One person remains in the hospital, recovering from a serious injuries. Another, only a minor injury.
But homes and vehicles have been damaged.
Police fear if this behavior continues, innocent people will be hurt or possibly loose their lives.
“It is very disheartening to think that this is how people are choosing to solve their problems,” Link said.
