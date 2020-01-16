GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said Thursday a 47-year-old man was arrested after a small child was found wandering alone on Seaboard Avenue this past weekend.
Police said they learned Terrance Nichol McDuffie was supposed to be watching the child, but they said he was negligent in caring for the boy.
was negligent in caring for them. Warrants were obtained, and the suspect was arrested just a few McDuffie is charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.
