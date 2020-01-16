Terrance McDuffie

Terrance McDuffie (Source: Greenwood PD)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said Thursday a 47-year-old man was arrested after a small child was found wandering alone on Seaboard Avenue this past weekend.

Police said they learned Terrance Nichol McDuffie was supposed to be watching the child, but they said he was negligent in caring for the boy.

 McDuffie is charged with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

