GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department took to social media Monday evening to report more shots fired on Truett Avenue.
Officers said in a Facebook post that they weren't aware of any injuries, though some houses and vehicle were damaged as a result of the shooting.
Over the weekend, the police department reported that two people were recovering from a shooting on the same street.
Details surrounding both incidents are limited.
Police ask that anyone with information reach out to their investigators at (864) 942-8407, message them on Facebook, or use the anonymous tip form online at this link.
MORE NEWS:
Cause of death revealed for USC student who police say was killed after getting into a man's car, thinking he was her Uber driver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.