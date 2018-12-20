GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police have asked for help identifying a suspect in a series of armed robberies.
The suspect is a man, about six-feet tall, who typically wears all black clothing and a black bandana covering his face.
In most of the robberies, police said the suspect has used a handgun, but in one instance he carried a rifle.
“It is the season of giving, and we'd really like to serve a handful of felony warrants on this suspect,” police said on Facebook. “If you recognize anything about this individual or learn any information that might help our investigation, we urge you to contact us.”
Police said people with information can call (864)942-8407.
