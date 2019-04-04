GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police on Thursday asked for help tracking down a man wanted after a shooting.
Police said shots were fired around 11:40 a.m. on Bailey Circle. A man and women were arguing on the front porch of the home when police said the man pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the ground before he ran off.
Investigators identified the suspect as Kevis Trai Hawkins, 24, of Greenwood.
Hawkins is wanted by the Greenwood Police Department for breach of peace, high and aggravated nature in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
