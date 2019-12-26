GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said officers are investigating after a person was shot at Hazelwood Court apartments on Christmas Eve.
The victim was hit in the arm and is expected to recover.
Police said several apartments were also hit by the bullets.
“The reality is that several more people in those apartments could have been hit or killed,” police posted about the shooting on Facebook Thursday.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Greenwood Police Department.
