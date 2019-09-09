GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Greenwood County.
Police say over the weekend, a group of individuals were coming from an Abbeville High School football game, when another driver fired shots in a fit of road rage.
Police say the road rage incident is not connected to an alleged altercation at the football game and officials are investigating.
More information can be found below on the Greenwood Police's facebook page.
