GENERIC: crime tape, police line

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Greenwood County. 

Police say over the weekend, a group of individuals were coming from an Abbeville High School football game, when another driver fired shots in a fit of road rage. 

Police say the road rage incident is not connected to an alleged altercation at the football game and officials are investigating. 

More information can be found below on the Greenwood Police's facebook page. 

MORE NEWS

Help McDowell County deputies find missing woman last heard from on August 25

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.