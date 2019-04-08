GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said they are searching for a suspect after two people were stabbed Friday evening
The stabbing happened on Williams Avenue around 7:42 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds.
Police said both victims had been stabbed in the chest and had other cuts. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victims told police they were at home when the woman’s ex-boyfriend came to retrieve some property. An argument ensued. During the argument, police said Jonathan Bernard Fisher, 56, of Greenwood, pulled out a knife and attacked the woman. The male victim then tried to get the victim away from Fisher and was also stabbed.
Police said Monday Fisher is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts to not approach Fisher and instead call 911 or (864) 942-8407.
