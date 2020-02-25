GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say is wanted in connection to child sex crimes.
Officers say Gavin Sinclair Lites, 36, has an active warrant out for his arrest in reference to Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
He stands at 5'9'' and weighs about 210 pounds.
Anyone with information on Lites' whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8405 during normal business hours, or call the Greenwood County Dispatch at (864) 942-8632 after hours or on weekends.
