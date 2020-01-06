GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood Police are reminding residents to stay vigilant, after a female employee was robbed after leaving work after dark.
Police did not disclose which business it was near, but said it happened along the bypass.
The robbery was reported on January 5, just after 8:15 p.m., according to police. The suspect is described as a young male wearing a tan stocking cap, blue jeans and shoes. The suspect allegedly had a silver handgun out during the robbery.
Police ask if you may know anything, to contact the Greenwood Police Department.
