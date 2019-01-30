GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said Wednesday scam calls are a “huge” concern in their community.
Police wanted residents to know that they will never call asking for donations and will never call threatening with warrants for alleged unpaid fines.
“Lately, we've been told that the number that is normally associated with the police department has been ‘spoofed’ on people's caller IDs,” police posted on Facebook. “The Greenwood Police Department will never ask you for money over the phone. We handle our business in person; you'll know if you're talking to the police!”
If you suspect you have received a scam call, be sure to phone the real Greenwood Police Department and let investigators know.
