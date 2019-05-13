GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greer Police department have confirmed that a 15-year-old teen who attended Greer High School has died following a motorcycle crash.
Part of a roadway in Greer was shut down as crews investigated the collision Sunday evening.
Police said the collision occurred just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Wade Hampton Boulevard and Arlington Road.
Police said the motorcycle was crossing over E. Wade Hampton Boulevard when the car, identified as a 2008 Mercedes, turned left in front of the motorcycle.
Greer police say the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Viewers sent in photos of the scene, and one tipster sent in video of a emergency helicopter landing on the scene.
That helicopter transported the motorcyclist to Greer Memorial Hospital, police confirmed.
The Spartanburg County Coroner said 15-year-old Christian Scott Belue of East Arlington Avenue in Greer passed away at the hospital just before 8:30 p.m.
Greenville County Schools confirmed Belue was a 9th grade student at Greer High School. Counselors were available students on campus Monday, a school spokesperson said.
According to police, the 17-year-old driver of the Mercedes was issued a ticket for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Greer PD's traffic unit continues to investigate.
FOX Carolina spoke with the family of Christian, who's brother Chase said,
"Christian was an avid motorcyclist, he loved riding and had been riding almost his whole life. He had just gotten the motorcycle four months ago and was out getting a Mother’s Day card when the accident happened."
The family is now making final arrangements for Christian.
