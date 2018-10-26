GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greer man will spend nearly 20 years behind bars for the 2017 shooting of a woman as part of Operation Home Front.
Solicitor Barry Barnette says 39-year-old Derrick Lorenzo Casey shot a woman who he had an off-and-on relationship with on January 16, 2017.
According to Barnette's office, Spartanburug County deputies responded to the shooting on Sunnyglenn Drive and found the victim standing in her doorway holding a rag to her lower abdomen, stained with a large amount of blood. She told deputies on scene Casey shot her, and a law enforcement alert for him was issued.
At the hospital, the victim told investigators she heard a knock on her door and thought it was a friend, only for Casey to force his way in and argue with her. The victim stated Casey was abusive when they were together, and that on that day she was shot with a black handgun.
Shortly after the alert was issued, a Greer police officer spotted a car that matched the description for Casey's: a green Honda Accord. The car was also reported stolen from Duncan. Casey failed to stop and tried to flee, but was placed under arrest. A firearm matching the victim's description was recovered from the stolen vehicle. Sheriff's deputies would later discover the gun had 1 spent round and 4 unspent rounds.
Casey was indicted federally for unlawful possession of a weapon following an investigation by ATF, Spartanburg County Deputies, and Greer PD.
“Mr. Casey has a prior criminal history for violence against women with three prior convictions for domestic violence along with at least 2 prior convictions for gun related offenses,” Barnette said. “I had people like him in mind when I partnered with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to start Operation Home Front, a collaboration to fight domestic violence and other gun-related offenses. Our partnership is saving lives and making Spartanburg County a safer place to live."
Casey is ineligible for parole.
