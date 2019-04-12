GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say a driver is in jail after crashing into a Greer Station Shuttle, before going on to collide into two more things Friday evening.
Greer PD says the initial collision between the shuttle and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala happened around 7:55 p.m. at the intersection of N. Main Street and W. Poinsett Street. While the investigation is ongoing, police say witnesses say the Impala was northbound on Main Street and ran the red light at the intersection. Witnesses told officers the Impala hit the shuttle and ran off the right side of the road.
Witnesses also say the Impala crashed through a construction fence and into a vacant building.
Police say the shuttle had no passengers on board, and the shuttle driver declined treatment by EMS.
The driver of the Impala, however, has since been charged for driving under the influence and is the police department's jail pending arraignment. The driver's name has not yet been released.
