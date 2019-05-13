GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greer Police department have confirmed that a 15-year-old teen that attended Greer High School has died following a motorcycle crash.
Part of a roadway in Greer was shut down as crews investigated the collision Sunday evening.
Our crews on scene confirmed a collision occurred sometime prior to 8 p.m. We're told the collision occurred at the intersection of E. Wade Hampton Boulevard and Arlington Road.
Greer police say the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. According to police, the 17-year-old driver of a 2008 Mercedes was issued a ticket for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Viewers sent in photos of the scene, and one tipster sent in video of a emergency helicopter landing on the scene.
Greer PD later sent out more information on the collision. According to them, the crash happened at 7:36 p.m. They believe the motorcycle was crossing over E. Wade Hampton Boulevard when the car, identified as a 2008 Mercedes, turned left in front of the motorcycle.
Police say the helicopter transported the motorcyclist to a nearby emergency room with serious injuries.
Greer PD's traffic unit continues to investigate.
