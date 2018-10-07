GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating after a man's hands were cut while trying to stop a theft.
The victim tells police he and his family were looking at pumpkins at the Home Depot on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 5 p.m. when he saw a man take the victim's Stihl leaf blower out from the bed of his truck and put it in a new-model white van.
According to the incident report, the back passenger window was rolled down, so the victim grabbed onto the handle through the window as the van drove away. The driver of the van turned left onto Dill Creek Drive and then right onto Wade Hampton Boulevard.
At some point, a suspect in the van pulled out a knife. The victim grabbed at the knife, causing lacerations on his hands.
The victim hung on until the van driver turned right onto Dill Avenue. When he fell, he hit his head on the road and caused a large bump to form on the back of his head.
The man who allegedly stole the blower, worth $600, was described as heavily tattooed and wore a black hat and black shirt with green lettering on it.
The victim told police in addition to the original thief, two other men and one woman were in the van.
The case is under investigation and police are reviewing surveillance footage.
Anyone with information can contact Greer PD at (864) 848-2151.
