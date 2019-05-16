GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - No injuries were reported Thursday when a minivan was struck and subsequently rolled over in Greer.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the accident on Wade Hampton Boulevard at the intersection of John Street. Photos from our crew show the minivan also struck the street sign, causing the sign to bend.
Greer police later told us the collision happened just after 7 p.m. Officers say a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country was trying to cross Wade Hampton Boulevard when it was hit by a 2007 Ford Edge traveling toward Greenville on the boulevard.
While one person was extricated from the minivan, Greer PD stresses no injuries resulted from the collision.
No citations were issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.