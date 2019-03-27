GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police need your help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen by her family since March 14.
Police say 15-year-old Mekenzie Rose Fraser was last seen by her family around 8 p.m. on March 14, but was last seen near Greer on March 19, when she picked up a paycheck from her employer.
Mekenzie is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
While Mekenzie is not believed to be in danger, Greer PD is asking anyone with information as to where she is should call them at (864) 848-2151.
