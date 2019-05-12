GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Part of a roadway in Greer is shut down as crews investigate a collision Sunday evening.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the collision by viewers who reached out to us. Our crews on scene confirmed a collision occurred sometime prior to 8 p.m. We're told the collision occurred at the intersection of E. Wade Hampton Boulevard and Arlington Road.
Viewers sent in photos of the scene, and one tipster sent in video of a emergency helicopter landing on the scene.
As of writing, the coroner's office has not been summoned to the scene.
Traffic was being diverted around the collision.
Greer PD later sent out more information on the collision. According to them, the crash happened at 7:36 p.m. They believe the motorcycle was crossing over E. Wade Hampton Boulevard when the car, identified as a 2008 Mercedes, turned left in front of the motorcycle.
Police say the helicopter transported the motorcyclist to a nearby emergency room with serious injuries.
Greer PD's traffic unit continues to investigate.
