GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a trio of recent robberies in the Greer area, police now say they believe one suspect is responsible for all three.
In an update from Greer PD on Wednesday, police say they believe the recent robberies at three businesses were committed by the same suspect, but had no additional information. The recent robberies happened at three different businesses in the Greer area.
Greer PD says the first two robberies happened at the Sub Station II and Waffle House on Monday, December 28. The next day, they investigated a robbery at the Bank of Travelers Rest in the Taylors area.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call them at (864) 848-2151.
