GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are looking for a juvenile female who was last seen Friday evening leaving her home on foot.
Hope Isabella Shepherd was last seen around 8:15 p.m. near N. Beverly Lane in Greer. The department shared an alert to their Twitter page with her description.
MISSING AND ENDANGERED JUVENILE- Please share and message this page or call 848-2151 with information. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gDgLsNs3e1— Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) August 8, 2020
She currently has blackish-blue hair color and was last seen wearing a floral-pattern shirt with jean shorts. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds.
If you know where she is, call Greer police at 864-848-2151. You can also directly message the department on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.