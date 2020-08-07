Hope Isabella Shepherd

Hope Isabella Shepherd

 (Photo: Greer PD/ August 7, 2020)

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are looking for a juvenile female who was last seen Friday evening leaving her home on foot.

Hope Isabella Shepherd was last seen around 8:15 p.m. near N. Beverly Lane in Greer. The department shared an alert to their Twitter page with her description.

She currently has blackish-blue hair color and was last seen wearing a floral-pattern shirt with jean shorts. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Greer police at 864-848-2151. You can also directly message the department on social media.

