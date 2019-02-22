GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police need your help finding two different shoplifting suspects who stole from two different local stores.
Greer PD says one woman who shoplifted from a local Walmart was driving a newer-model GMC Yukon and wore a camouflage jacket. A surveillance photos shows she appears to have a pink handbag or purse as well.
The other woman, driving a black Nissan Maxima, was wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt according to the photo. The sweatshirt has a grey chest and arms, while the bottom half is navy, all with a white stencil pattern and lettering overlaid. The surveillance photo from Target also shows this reported shoplifter carrying a large black handbag.
Anyone who knows who or where these women are should contact police at (864) 877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.