Greer PD shoplifters

Greer police are looking for these two women, who they say stole from two different stores. (Photo: Greer PD/ February 22, 2019)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police need your help finding two different shoplifting suspects who stole from two different local stores.

Greer PD says one woman who shoplifted from a local Walmart was driving a newer-model GMC Yukon and wore a camouflage jacket. A surveillance photos shows she appears to have a pink handbag or purse as well.

The other woman, driving a black Nissan Maxima, was wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt  according to the photo. The sweatshirt has a grey chest and arms, while the bottom half is navy, all with a white stencil pattern and lettering overlaid. The surveillance photo from Target also shows this reported shoplifter carrying a large black handbag.

Anyone who knows who or where these women are should contact police at (864) 877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org

