Greer PD surround Spinx on W. Wade Hampton Blvd.

 (Viewer photo/ June 3, 2020)

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are clearing a scene at a local gas station after a suspicious device was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

FOX Carolina received several tips about the scene at the Spinx gas station on W. Wade Hampton Boulevard and reached out for details. According to Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with the department, officers were summoned to the station around 4:30 p.m. in reference to the device, found in an outside seating area. Fortenberry says the station was evacuated to allow for a more detailed investigation.

He also said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Device Team was called to assist with identifying the device. Fortenberry says the device was determined to not be incendiary.

As of 6:26 p.m., Fortnberry says the scene is clearing.

