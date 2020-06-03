GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are clearing a scene at a local gas station after a suspicious device was discovered Wednesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina received several tips about the scene at the Spinx gas station on W. Wade Hampton Boulevard and reached out for details. According to Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with the department, officers were summoned to the station around 4:30 p.m. in reference to the device, found in an outside seating area. Fortenberry says the station was evacuated to allow for a more detailed investigation.
He also said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Hazardous Device Team was called to assist with identifying the device. Fortenberry says the device was determined to not be incendiary.
As of 6:26 p.m., Fortnberry says the scene is clearing.
Close
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Relentless Church in Greenville hosts a 'Pursuit to Peace' gathering at the TD Stage at the Peace Center downtown.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Anderson Mayor Roberts addresses the crowd at a protest outside the Anderson County courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Anderson County Sheriff McBride speaks to protesters who gathered outside the County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Anderson County Sheriff McBride speaks to protesters who gathered outside the County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Pastor Artis Bufford of the The One Church in Easley speaks at a protest on June 3, 2020.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Anderson Police Chief Stewart speaks to protesters outside the Anderson Co. courthouse.
Relentless Church in Greenville hosts a 'Pursuit to Peace' gathering at the TD Stage at the Peace Center downtown.
Relentless Church in Greenville hosts a 'Pursuit to Peace' gathering at the TD Stage at the Peace Center downtown.
Relentless Church in Greenville hosts a 'Pursuit to Peace' gathering at the TD Stage at the Peace Center downtown.
The crowd that gathered outside the Anderson County courthouse has now begun their march throughout the city.
The crowd that gathered outside the Anderson County courthouse has now begun their march throughout the city.
The crowd that gathered outside the Anderson County courthouse has now begun their march throughout the city.
The crowd that gathered outside the Anderson County courthouse has now begun their march throughout the city.
The crowd that gathered outside the Anderson County courthouse has now begun their march throughout the city.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Relentless Church in Greenville hosts a 'Pursuit to Peace' gathering at the TD Stage at the Peace Center downtown.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Anderson Mayor Roberts addresses the crowd at a protest outside the Anderson County courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
A protest takes place outside the Anderson County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Anderson County Sheriff McBride speaks to protesters who gathered outside the County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Anderson County Sheriff McBride speaks to protesters who gathered outside the County Courthouse on June 3, 2020.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Pastor Artis Bufford of the The One Church in Easley speaks at a protest on June 3, 2020.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.
Protesters gathered at Old Market Square in Easley for a protest that is expected to move to City Hall.