GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating a shooting within the city Wednesday evening.
The department has confirmed to FOX Carolina they are on scene right now, and dispatchers tell us fire crews are on scene to assist as well.
Greer PD says two people were injured as a result of the shooting and have since been taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police also say they have one person in custody as of 9:10 p.m.
According to police, they responded to the scene around 8:36 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls about the shooting. While responding, they got the suspect's description and officers say they took them into custody without further incident.
Meanwhile, officers say they found one victim lying in a neighbor's driveway, and the second victim was found inside the house where the shooting happened. Greer PD says both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and transported to emergency rooms for treatment. We're told one victim was airlifted to an area hospital while the other was taken to a different one via ambulance.
Greer PD says it appears the suspect knew both victims, and that now that the suspect is in custody there is believed to be no danger to the public.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.