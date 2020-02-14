GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greer Police Department is asking help to identify a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at the Lil Cricket located along Line Street, according to a press release.
Officers say an unknown male suspect entered the store and demanded money. The clerk said the culprit had a pistol in his waistband. The clerk gave the suspect the money and the suspect fled the store.
Officers were unable to locate him. No injuries were reported during the robbery.
The Greer Police Department asks that anyone that may be able to help identify the suspect to call the agency at (864) 848-2151.
MORE NEWS - 4 charged with neglect of children after 2-year-old's death; Sheriff says it may be 'worst case' his deputies have ever seen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.