GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A daycare worker was arrested after Greer police said she shoved a child’s head into the ground.
The incident happened on Feb. 6 at the Classy Kids Day Care on Brushy Creek Road.
Police began investigating after the child’s mother came to the police station to file a report. She told officers she saw a large red mark on the child’s head when she picked him up, and when she asked what happened, the 4-year-old told her his teacher slammed his head onto the ground.
Police also questioned the toddler, who told them after she pushed his head down, he began crying and was instructed to go to the bathroom, where his teacher gave him ice to put on his head.
An officer noted the boy had a large red, swollen, and bruised area on his forehead.
Officers charged Belinda Owusu, 27, with cruelty to children following the incident, according to an arrest warrant dated Feb. 28.
FOX Carolina reached out to Classy Kids for a statement on the incident. Below is their response:
“Because we are cooperating with authorities about a former employee we can’t comment beyond that but to say that it’s our utmost priority assuring families all our children are safe.”
RELATED: Upstate owner of daycare gets arrested on cocaine charge, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.