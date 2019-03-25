GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Greer police are investigating after vandals spray painted graffiti on the outside of Riverside High School.
The damage was discovered Monday.
The graffiti consisted of spray painted words and images, which included a slice of pizza and the grim reaper.
The graffiti did not include profanity, hate speech, or anything obscene, officials said.
Crews were using power washers to remove the unwanted artwork on Monday.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Greer police for additional details.
