GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department is looking into two separate incidents that took place at the end of May at a Mountain View Avenue home.
According to police, the homeowner's son and his two friends were in his bedroom on the night of May 23 when they heard around 5-7 gunshots. The boys ran to the living room to check on their dogs, and discovered their home had been shot into.
Responding officers were able to locate three .22 caliber bullets - two inside the home, and one stuck in the front door.
The boys told police they had no idea who would've done this.
A few days later, on May 27, police responded to the home again - this time for an attempted burglary call.
According to police, the homeowner's son was in his bedroom when he heard his window begin to open. He exclaimed, and ran from the room - into the living room where his friend was.
When police arrived, they were unable to find any damage to the window. An attempt was made to collect finger prints from the scene, but it was unsuccessful.
Police are asking that anyone in the area during the incidents who may have seen a suspicious vehicle, or persons reach out to them.
They can be contacted at (828) 877-7906.
