GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Early Wednesday morning the Greer Police Department confirmed that the body of a missing 16-year-old teen had been found.
According to police, the body of Logan Jones was found in the Greer Mill community. Police say it appears he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train around 11 p.m.
It was Tuesday night when the Greer Police Department took to social media to ask for help finding the missing 16-year-old.
According to a Facebook post, Logan Jones was last seen in Century Park on Brushy Creek Road in Greer.
Logan hadn't been heard from since contacting friends around 7:30 p.m. via social media. His friends became concerned, and reached out to police.
Greenville County Schools confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Jones was a sophomore at Riverside High School.
Counselors were at the school Wednesday to help console students and staff.
MORE NEWS:
With Pelicans taking the No. 1 NBA draft pick, could Zion be heading to New Orleans?
Man charged in connection to string of Greenville burglaries faces additional charges from Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.