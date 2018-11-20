GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police need help identifying a man accused of trying to steal a woman’s money from the customer service line inside the Walmart on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Police said the robbery attempt happened on November 1.
After trying to grab the woman’s money, police said the man fled the store and was seen leaving in a black Acura sedan.
The victim told police she had withdrawn money from the Walmart ATM to send via money order.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
