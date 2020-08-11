GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the Greer Police Department said one person was taken into custody Tuesday after police arrived at a residence on Highland Avenue to follow up on an assault investigation.
The person who was taken into custody briefly refused to come out of the house, but police said that person surrendered peacefully soon after.
Later Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Jeffery Gaffney. As of 5:45 p.m., police said they had warrants for resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and attempted assault and battery.
As of 5:45 p.m., police had not yet served him with the warrants.
