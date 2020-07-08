GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police in Greer say a missing teen is now safe as of Wednesday morning thanks to a tip and a K-9 officer.
Noel Sloan was reported missing Tuesday night after last being seen in the area of Brown Street and South Main Street around 8 p.m.
According to officers, a tip about a possible sighting of Noel was received Wednesday morning.
Police deployed K-9 officer Ozzy to the area of South Buncombe Road and Brushy Creek Road around 7:30 a.m.
Officers say shortly after being deployed Noel was located in a kudzu patch.
The Greer Police Department appreciates the public's assistance in getting the word out to help locate her.
