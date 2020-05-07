GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said Thursday they were experiencing issues with one of their non-emergency telephone numbers: (864) 848-2151.
"We are working with AT&T to get that number restored as quickly as we can. The issue is similar to what occurred early last week and AT&T has been unable to fully get the issue resolved," said Greer PD spokesman Patrick Fortenberry.
He said the outage was not affecting the agency’s 911 system.
Police ask that anyone needing to contact the Greer Police Department for a non-emergency to call (864) 848-2152 until further notice.
MORE NEWS - A bus driver told a rider to wear a mask. Then the passenger spit on her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.