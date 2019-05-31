GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greer Police Department on Friday asked for help identifying a man accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of merchandise from the Ulta on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Police said the shoplifting happened on May 14 around 12:20 p.m.
Officers said the male suspect entered the store, placed $1604 worth of fragrance items into a shopping bag and walked out of the store.
The suspect got into the passenger side of a black Toyota Camry that had its license plate covered. The Camry turned onto W. Wade Hampton Blvd. and drove towards Spartanburg County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.