GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police are searching for two men after the Dollar General on South Suber Road was robbed on Friday morning.
Police said it happened around 8:45 a.m.
Two men approached the cash register with some merchandise, police said. One man then walked to the door and stood in front of it while the other stuck his hand in his pocket and demanded the clerk open the safe.
The employee refused and the man then ordered the worker to open the register, police said. The clerk complied and the men fled the store on foot with cash.
No one was hurt.
Police said they searched the surrounding area but did not locate the men.
Investigators ask anyone who can help identify the unknown subjects we ask that they contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
