GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greer Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile this evening, who was last seen in the area of Brown Street and South Main Street on Tuesday, July 7.
The juvenile was last seen around 8 p.m.
However, a clothing description is not available at this time.
Noel Sloan is 15 years, autistic, 4'09'', and between 70 to 80 pounds. Noel has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Noel contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
