GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greer Police Department has released a video of a red pickup truck they are trying to track down after a woman was struck in a parking lot.
Police posted the video on their Facebook page Wednesday.
Officers said the crash happened on Tuesday in the parking lot of Staples just before 3:30 p.m. An older woman was hit by a man in a red GMC Sierra.
Anyone with information should call the Greer Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.