GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police have arrested a woman and charged her with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting Wednesday night.
According to police, 32-year-old Casey Elizabeth Navy had recently moved back to a home on Lemon Creek Drive where police say she shot her father and brother.
Police said they responded to the scene around 8:36 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls about the shooting. While responding, they got the Navy's description and officers say they took her into custody without further incident.
Meanwhile, officers say they found one victim lying in a neighbor's driveway, later identified as Navy's father who is 54-years-old. The second victim, identified as Navy's 29-year-old brother was found inside the house where the shooting happened.
Greer PD says both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to emergency rooms for treatment. We're told one victim was airlifted to an area hospital while the other was taken to a different one via ambulance.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.
Casey Navy has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Police said they've learned Navy was waiting on her father and brother to arrive before shooting them, but still don't know what prompted the violence.
“Our investigators are working to determine what motives may have been present at the particular time," said Lt. Patrick Fortenberry. "We do know that if the suspect in this case was standing on the porch with her father and brother got home and then she started shooting at them.”
Neighbors also told FOX Carolina there were three other people in the home at the time of the shooting: two children and Navy's stepmother.
Navy is currently being held at the Greer Police Department’s Jail and will be arraigned later Thursday.
