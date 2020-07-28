GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It's an unsuspecting package that's catching people off guard across the nation, including April Thorton of Greer.
Seeds with a sending address from China.
“Why did they pick me, to send these seeds to me, I have not ordered any seeds,” said Thornton.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture sent a news release Tuesday warning people not to open the mysterious package of seeds.
Thornton says she was shocked by the seeds. She decided to put the seeds away in a drawer and go about life as normal until she later researched it and realized other people had been receiving seeds from China in the mail.
“And didn’t think about them anymore until I recently saw a Facebook post, and I was like “oh, those are my seeds," she said
As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder.
From the COVID-19 pandemic and other shattering headlines, the year has been questionable for some.
“There’s the movie Jumanji that people have been referring that to, that’s kind of like with all the crazy things that are going on; and then there’s the random package of who knows what kind of seeds.”
SCDOA is investigating the mysterious seeds after other residents in the state reported getting them in the mail sine they didn't order them.
According to the release, similar reports have been made to agriculture officials across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is collecting reports and coordinating a national investigation.
Here are a few tips if you do receive a package of seeds:
- Do not open the seed packets or handle the seeds.
- Do not plant unidentified seeds. They may be invasive species that could displace or destroy native ecosystems.
- Retain the seeds and packaging and put them in a zip-top bag.
- Contact the APHIS Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance (SITC) program.
“They did tell me that they recently learned of this, this weekend. So, they didn’t know at first what to say,” Thornton said.
She thought it was a random gift but quickly came to the conclusion it wasn't. Now, Thornton hopes this doesn't lead to other issues since someone sent the seeds directly addressed to her.
“Whatever the reason for these mailings, it’s important to use caution when it comes to unidentified seeds,” said South Carolina Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood, who oversees the agency’s Consumer Protection Division.
“If these seeds should bear invasive species, they may be a threat to our environment and agriculture,” said Steve Cole, director of Clemson's Regulatory Services unit. "We don't want unknown species planted or thrown out where they may wind up sprouting in a landfill."
APHIS SITC may be reached by phone at 800-877-3835 or by email at SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.
MORE NEWS - NCDOT: I-40 east reopened following crash, traffic in area still congested
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.