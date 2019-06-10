ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The family of Leonna Wright and an Upstate activist group on Monday released a photo of what Leonna might look like today if she hadn’t disappeared in 2015 and asked members of the community to email the solicitor to demand charges be filed in the case.
“It’s time for us to be the voice for this voiceless child,” said Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate SC.
Fant thanked Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride for the effort his investigators have put into the case and their transparency with the family on the updates and challenges in the case.
Fant said Kiara Sullivan returned home from a baby shower in the early morning hours of June 6, 2015 and was told by her then-boyfriend that 1-year-old Leonna and her 3-year-old child were sleeping.
Around 9 a.m. the next morning, Fant said Jones woke Sullivan to tell her Leonna was missing and must’ve crawled out of the apartment when the 3-year-old opened the door.
Anderson County deputies were called and their investigation into the child’s disappearance remains ongoing to this day.
Fant said Monday the family had given up hope of finding the girl alive.
“We know now beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is deceased,” Fant said.
Fant called on the community to email Solicitor David Wagner to demand charges be filed against Jones.
Deputies have long said Jones is a person of interest in the case.
Fant also released an artist’s rendering of what Leonna might look like today.
Fant said she hoped the image would touch hearts in the community and the hearts of anyone who knows what really happened to Leonna, “and lead them to speak up and tell us what happened to Leonna Wright.”
Sgt. J.T. Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office released this statement on Monday following Fant's news conference:
"This case is very important to us. It’s still ongoing and we are even pursuing fresh information. Hopefully these leads will yield some more positive results. We have made progress in the case and look forward to pursuing justice for Leona."
